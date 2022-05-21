4 Mistakes that Capricorn make in a relationship

Capricorns are practical and goal-oriented, so they don't want a relationship that doesn't have any potential. They don't usually jump right into romance because of this trait, preferring to build a strong foundation with someone before getting too close. But if not properly communicated, this slower pace could be misinterpreted by a potential partner as a lack of interest. In their relationship, they have a somewhat rigid personality.

So, if you are dating a Capricorn in your life, here are 4 mistakes that can be avoided in your relationship to make it work smooth.

1. They keep their feelings hidden

Capricorns don’t have time for dealing with emotions. They are adamant about not displaying emotions because they believe it will make them appear weak, which Capricorns despise. They can't afford to be vulnerable, so they'll avoid expressing their feelings at all costs, even in front of their partners.

2. They are dominating

These natural bosses are known for their strict discipline, and nothing irritates them more than when things aren't done according to their wishes. Even in their loving relationships, they exude an air of authority. They appear to be dominating partners because they enjoy leading their lives in specific ways.

3. They are way too possessive

These sea goats are fiercely protective of their territory. They enjoy being in charge of things, situations and even people. Capricorns suffer from a lot of insecurity and have low self-esteem. This might lead to extreme possessiveness for their partners in a relationship. They are more introverted and insecure when it comes to interpersonal or romantic interactions and loving relationships.

4. They are materialistic

They're materialistic, pragmatic, clear-eyed realists who see relationships as an investment in which to build a life. While it's admirable to value the finer things in life, it can be problematic if a Capricorn is trapped in a bad relationship because of his or her status or money.

Capricorn is an extremely loyal sign, despite their opinionated and sometimes harsh nature. They are consistent and dependable in all of their relationships, and they will not forego someone they have decided to let in.

