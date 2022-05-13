4 Mistakes that Libra make in a relationship

Librans are air signs, and while this makes them the most free-spirited signs, it also causes them to be indecisive in relationships. Their relationships are a little shady. You'll go from a happy zone to an aggressive mode, where your bae starts to annoy you, and this could be due to you not expressing your feelings and emotions about a specific situation. This sign values balance, so they will always strive to be fair and diplomatic. But in order to achieve balance in a relationship, they may become overbearing and demanding for others follow them.

So, to ensure that your relationship with your Libra partner runs smoothly, we've compiled a list of four mistakes they're likely to make that you should be aware of.

1. They overthink a lot

Libras despise disagreements. They seek balance and justice. To accomplish this, they expend a lot of energy overthinking a particular decision. Because of this overthinking, they are frequently unable to stick to their decisions, which can lead to frustrations in a relationship over minor issues.

2. They flirt a lot

Libras are notorious for their excessive flirting. Whereas the rest of us might look at a room or a dating app and think strategically, Libras will flirt with anyone in their line of sight, especially if they're feeling down and need an ego boost in spite of being in a relationship. And while that healthy flirting is not cheating, it may give the wrong hints to the other person, complicating matters.

3. They may be controlling

Being the sign of the Scales, Librans weigh things. In order to neutralize the situation, they are constantly adapting, like shape-shifters, carefully tweaking their behaviour to induce a specific response from their partners. Even if their feelings are correct, they may try to persuade those around them to support their decision. Libras can become controlling if their need for balance becomes too strong.

4. They lose out on their word- value

They take on more than they can handle because they thrive in a fast-paced environment and think in terms of possibilities. In order to look good in front of others, they make promises which become impossible for them to fulfil. So, if they've broken their word, it's most likely because something tipped the balance which they thought they could achieve.

Librans are sentimental, but they can also think logically when necessary. They may be indecisive, indulgent, and lack commitment. They do, however, have several positive characteristics that can help them work on their flaws in a relationship.

Also Read: Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who use other men to get out of a bad relationship