4 mistakes that Pisces make in a relationship

In love, a Pisces is the most intuitive and sensitive sign of the zodiac. They anticipate being with partners who are emotionally invested in them. A Pisces in a relationship is a hopeless romantic who gets lost in their partner's feelings without focusing on any of the negative traits a person possesses, if any. They are blind to the reality of a relationship. Being a water sign explains why they are so sensitive and open-hearted in a relationship.

Here are four relationship mistakes made by Pisces that apply to everyone born under the same sign.

1. They are sensitive

Being in a relationship with a Pisces is like being on a roller-coaster ride of emotions. They are very rarely direct and hate confrontation. This can make it difficult for their partners to raise issues or criticism. Being highly sensitive also might lead this water sign to not share their emotions with their partners.

2. Remains at odds with reality

This sign is afraid to leave the safe bubble they have created for themselves. These people go to great lengths to keep themselves away from life's harsh realities. It is true that they find confronting the truth extremely difficult. This characteristic frequently leads to them becoming unrealistic about love. They frequently ignore and forgive their partner's mistakes. However, being more realistic in the long run can help prevent deeper heartbreak.

3. They are a hopeless romantic

A Pisces in love is a die- hard romantic who continues to believe in love, no matter the struggles they have faced in the past or in the present. While their partners recognise the improbability of a happy relationship, they simply cannot wrap their heads around it, making them a sure-fire hopeless romantic.

4. Not expressing one’s emotions into words

Pisces, as an intuitive sign, expects its partner to be able to read their emotions and minds. They're simply afraid of exposing their vulnerable side, so they expect their partners to make an effort to understand their true emotions. Because not everyone is as intuitive as a Pisces, this can sometimes lead to miscommunication and misunderstandings. To avoid irreversible separation, Pisces and their lovers must communicate.

A Pisces should try to strike a balance between what they want and what they need, not leaning too far toward one or the other, and they will save themselves a lot of heartbreak.

Also Read: 5 things you need to know before getting intimate with a Sagittarius