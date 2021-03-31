4 Most fickle minded zodiac signs who are PERPETUALLY confused

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are indecisive, confused, unpredictable and unreliable. They are fickle-minded and are thus, not the most trustworthy of the zodiac signs.

Being fickle-minded means being inconstant and frequently changing your mind. Fickle-minded people are not only indecisive and confused but also moody and unpredictable. It is pretty difficult to make plans with them as you never know when they might cancel it and decide to stay home.

More often than not, such people are unreliable and painstakingly slow in making decisions and sticking to them. They are too confused and overwhelmed to decide. They are always on edge and are never prompt or trustworthy! So here are the 4 zodiac signs who are fickle-minded and are most likely to ditch you last minute!

Gemini

Geminis are one of the most fickle-minded zodiac signs, because they can never, for the life of them, make decisions! They are also incredibly moody and are known to be happy one minute and cry in one corner the next. They are unreliable, temperamental and known to change their mind very often.

Virgo

Virgos are known to be overthinkers and can often go overboard in trying to weigh the pros and cons of a decision. They are thus, often too confused to quickly make a decision, even if it involves deciding something as simple as the restaurant for their next meal or the kind of shoes they should wear with a dress!

Libra

Librans put others before themselves. While making decisions they often ask others to make them according to their choice, instead of voicing their likes or dislikes. This habit of theirs often makes them come across as confused, indecisive and fickle-minded.

Pisces

You should never make plans with Pisces-born people as they are sure to cancel them the moment you are about to step out of the house to meet them! They are mostly lost in their fantasy world and are capable of ditching you, just because they suddenly got this brilliant idea of a song and want to execute it before they forget it!

