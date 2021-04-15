4 Most impulsive zodiac signs who make rash and thoughtless decisions

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are impulsive, impractical and spontaneous. They believe in living life on the edge and often make rash decisions. They seek thrill and adventure and thus, indulge in such impulsiveness.

Impulsive people make rash decisions, without weighing the pros and cons of the situation. They don’t think too much or overcomplicate things and believe in taking instant decisions, purely based on impulse. They tend to think more from their heart than their mind and thus, their decisions are driven by emotions and not by logic or rationality.

They are quick, impatient and restless and thus, don’t spend too much time overthinking or overanalysing things and situations. So here are the 4 zodiac signs who are impulsive and spontaneous.

Aries

Aries-born people love the thrill that they get from taking last-minute decisions. They are impatient and impulsive and thus, often regret their hastily taken decisions. They say what’s on their mind without thinking too much and believe in living life on the edge.

Gemini

Geminis like keeping things fresh and spontaneous. They don’t like planning too much or overcomplicating things by thinking a lot. They are reckless, adventurous and impulsive. They also tend to get easily bored by following a monotonous routine and thus, keep doing new and spontaneous things.

Sagittarius

Just when you think you have tied a Sagittarian down, they will suddenly escape the situation! Sagittarians don’t like doing the same things over and over again and are always looking for thrill. They are also very impatient and thus, can make reckless and impractical decisions and end up regretting them later!

Aquarius

Since Aquarians don’t believe in taking the predictable path, they are always making unusual and spontaneous decisions in an attempt to be offbeat and different. They live life on their terms and can often make rash decisions without weighing the pros and cons of the situation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

