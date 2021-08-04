4 Most romantic Hollywood dialogues that will surely melt your heart

Films are a great way to escape the monotonous life that we did. They transport us to a world where everything is perfect and there is background music according to every emotion that the character feels! When it comes to the genres of films, Romantic films have to undoubtedly be the most feel good ones. Most romantic films have a somewhat similar plot wherein the male and female lead fall in love with each other in spite of the various obstacles and hurdles that come their way.

There are many such films in Hollywood that take us on a romantic journey with them and that make us believe that true love still exists. So we have made for you a specially curated list of the very best romantic dialogues from different Hollywood films. Have a look at some of them below.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Mark Darcy: “I don't think you're an idiot at all. I mean, there are elements of the ridiculous about you. Your mother's pretty interesting. And you really are an appallingly bad public speaker. And, um, you tend to let whatever's in your head come out of your mouth without much consideration of the consequences... But the thing is, um, what I'm trying to say, very inarticulately, is that, um, in fact, perhaps despite appearances, I like you, very much. Just as you are.”

The Holiday

Graham Simpkins: “I can't figure out the mathematics of this, I just know I love you.”

Titanic

Jack Dawson: “You jump, I jump remember? I can’t turn away without knowing you’ll be alright.”

Dirty Dancing

Frances “Baby” Houseman: “Me? I’m scared of everything. I’m scared of what I saw, I’m scared of what I did, of who I am and most of all I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.”

