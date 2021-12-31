4 New Year resolutions for financially stable life in 2022

Money cannot buy happiness. But it can surely buy a slightly better life and can cost you a little less worry. Everyone who had to bear the brunt of the COVID-induced lockdown will agree with us on this. So, if your resolution list is still under construction, financial stability is one thing that you must add.

From spending wisely to saving more, here are 4 New Year resolutions that you should surely make if financial stability is something that you are looking forward to in 2022.

Set a goal

Before buying Apple products that you can’t resist at all, make sure that your bank account reaches a certain goal. And before achieving it, hold on and work towards the goal. It can be a minor amount or a major one, check your pockets and set accordingly. However, make sure to stick to it and don’t give up in between. Once your target is achieved, anything above it can be used to buy your favourite products or for planning a trip to the hills.

Spend wisely

Money that is spent wisely always gets you good results. If you have to choose between Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 jeans, think about what serves your purpose. Don’t spend on unnecessary things frequently. Of course, once in a while you are free to buy those high-end products but don’t make it a habit.

Save at least 10 percent of your monthly earnings

This is a fool-proof easiest way of saving money. In pursuit of saving large chunks of money, you may end up using all of your savings one day. Hence, try to save a little bit every month. While the amount may seem meagre, at first, once a few months pass by, you will realise it’s worth it. This way you will be able to save without stressing yourself about how to about for the whole long month.

Don’t get lured in fake offers

One of the most common mistakes that many of us make is to get lured in fake offers. That holiday sale or a discount coupon of Rs 200 makes us buy everything that we don’t need. This is nothing but a waste of money. So, the next time when a notification of a Grand Sale lures you into buying unnecessary stuff, pause, and think what good can you do with that money.

