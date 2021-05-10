4 Online games to play with your friends and family to stay positive and upbeat in these trying times

Online games are a great way to stay connected with your friends and family and engage in healthy competition. Have a look at 4 such fun games to play with your loved ones to beat the pandemic blues.

Games are a fun way to pass time and to effectively distract yourself from the gloominess that surrounds us. While earlier, you needed to be with each other to play games like ludo, chess and scrabble, now thanks to technology, you can play these games with each other from any corner of the world.

The scary news about the spread of the virus and the increasing cases of COVID-19, can get overwhelming at times, and thus, playing some light-hearted games with your friends and family can give you a much-needed break. Here are 4 fun and engrossing games that you can play online.

Scattergories

In this game, all you have to do is score points by naming objects in a unique manner within a set of categories, given a designated letter. You can easily play this game with your friends or family members by entering their friend code or inviting them through your social media.

Psych

Created by Ellen DeGeneres, Psych is a guessing game, wherein you have to choose from a variety of fun categories like Word Up or Movie Bluff, in which each player makes up fake answers to real trivia questions. It is a highly interactive game and is a great way to outwit your friends!

Uno

Yes, Uno, everybody’s all-time favourite card game can be played online. Uno is a light-hearted and easy-to-play game that is fun and engaging. It is pretty similar to the actual card game and you can play it with your family and friends. You can also team up with your people to increase your chances of winning.

Monopoly

The quintessential board game, monopoly can now be played online. The rules are the same as in the board game. You can buy properties or mortgage them and the player who has the most money in the end wins.

