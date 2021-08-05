4 Personality traits that every Cancer wants in their life partner

Born between June 21 and July 22, Cancerians are one of the most loving of all zodiac signs. They are compassionate, empathetic, nurturing, dependable and loyal. They feel a lot more than other people and thus, tend to easily get influenced by the vibes of the people around them. They are also highly observant and attentive beings. One of the many great qualities of the people this zodiac sign is that they love deeply and unconditionally.

Apart from being sensitive and kind they are also witty and have a great sense of humour. Have a look at the personality traits that their potential life partner should possess in order to easily gel with them.

Emotional

Cancerians feel every emotion very deeply and thus, it is very important for their better half to be as sensitive and empathetic as them. They should have the ability to address their emotions and feel things as truly as Cancerians do.

Caring

Cancerians have a tendency to put other people‘s needs before them. They are selfless and caring and thus, their life partner should also be able to be as kind and caring as them.

Witty

Since people belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign are easily able to gauge other people‘s reactions and emotions, they know what to say and when to say it in order to make them laugh. They have a great sense of humour and can easily be the most charming person in the room. Their life partner should also be equipped with an intelligent sense of humour to easily connect with them.

Loyal

When Cancerians fall in love, they fall in love hard. They don’t even think of being dishonest to their partner. Thus, their better half should also be reliable, committed and trustworthy.

