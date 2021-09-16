4 Personality traits that every Gemini wants in their better half

Born between May 21 and June 20, Geminis are social butterflies. They love being surrounded by people and are friendly, easygoing and warm. They have an amicable personality and thus, can make friends very easily. They live a happening life that is filled with house parties, get-togethers and impromptu dances!

Geminis don’t really have any hangups or airs and thus, gel well with most people. Check out the personality traits that they want their life partner to possess.

Warmth

Geminis have a lot of love in their heart. They genuinely wish the best for their near and dear ones and value their relationships. They want their life partner too to be as warm, kind and loving as them.

Easygoingness

Geminis don’t have any airs in them. They take things at face value and are relaxed and easygoing. When it comes to their better half, Geminis want them to be as free-spirited and fuss-free as them.

Curiosity

People belonging to this zodiac sign are curious. They want to know everything and are intellectual and eager to learn. They thus, want their life partner to also be enthusiastic and inquisitive so that they can understand their psyche well.

Expressiveness

Geminis say what’s in their heart. They are very vocal about their feelings and do not shy away from expressing them. They want their better half to be as expressive as them and not feel afraid or conscious to verbalise their emotions.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to feel lethargic today; Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Libra and more