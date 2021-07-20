4 Personality traits that every Leo wants in their life partner

Leos steal the limelight wherever they go with their confidence and charm. Check out the traits that they would want their better half to possess.

Born between July 23 to August 22, Leos are bold, brave, and outspoken. They are unapologetic and unafraid and never shy away from speaking their mind. Leos love being in the limelight and absolutely hate it when their share of attention is given to someone else. They are also confident, courageous, and ambitious.

For them, mediocrity is never an option, they want to be the best in whatever they do and are willing to work hard for it. When it comes to the potential life partner of Leos, they want them to possess certain personality traits and qualities. Have a look at some of them below.

Loyalty

Although Leos are pretty fierce and straight forward they are deeply loyal and committed beings when it comes to relationships. Their life partner too should possess the same kind of loyalty and trustworthiness as them.

Confidence

Leos are synonymous with being confident. They never shy away from putting their point forward even if it means having uncomfortable conversations. Their better half should exude the same confidence and unabashedness as them to gel with them easily.

Warmth

When it comes to the near and dear ones Leos exude warmth. they would do anything to bring a smile to the faces of their loved ones and want their life partner too to have the same level of attachment and affection as them for their loved ones.

Ambitiousness

Leos want to be the best in whatever they do. They are never the ones to back off in the face of competition and always put their best foot forward. Their better half too should possess the same kind of ambitiousness as them to justly support them in their determinedness and journey.

