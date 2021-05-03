4 Popular Bollywood romantic characters as zodiac signs

According to their personality traits, we predicted the zodiac signs of some of the most famous Bollywood romantic male characters who have a special place in our hearts!

Bollywood heroes have many shades to them. From being macho and strong to being sensitive and lovable, each Bollywood hero has his own unique set of personality traits. Some romantic characters have become iconic and are etched in our hearts and minds. They are famous for their personality and persona.

Some of these famous characters include Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met, Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of 4 such famous Bollywood romantic characters! Here are the zodiac signs and the 4 famous Bollywood characters.

Arjun Burman (Aisha)

Taurus

Arjun Burman from Aisha is a well sought after and dependable person. He is loyal, calm, and collected and can be blindly trusted. Just like a Taurean, he is a little stubborn but is always there by his friends’ side in good times and bad.

Aditya Kashyap (Jab We Met)

Aquarius

Aquarians are quirky, unconventional, emotional, and sensitive. They are curious about things and are intense. Aditya Kashyap too is fun, spontaneous, and energetic with a hint of passion and intensity!

Bunny (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani)

Sagittarius

All Sagittarians want to do is travel. They want to explore the farthest corners of the world and don’t want to live a dull and monotonous life. Similarly, Bunny from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is adventurous, thrill-seeking, and street smart. He loves travelling and also has a sensitive and soft side to him.

Rahul Raichand (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Gemini

Geminis are reliable, honest, and blunt. They never sugarcoat things or try to manipulate you. Just like Geminis, Rahul Raichand too is truthful, dependable, and impulsive. He is brave and courageous along with being direct and straightforward.

