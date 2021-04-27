4 Popular Hollywood fictional characters as zodiac signs

Hollywood is filled with famous characters who have influenced us at some point in our lives. So we predicted the zodiac signs of 4 such iconic Hollywood fictional characters based on their personality traits.

Hollywood has given us some iconic characters that we all adore and admire. These include characters like sass queen Regina George from Mean Girls, the quintessential good guy Mr Darcy from Pride and Prejudice, the ‘I live by my own rules’ teacher John Keating from Dead Poets Society, and the ultimate queen of everything fashion Miranda Priestly.

Since we all gush over these famous characters and can’t help but be obsessed with them, we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of these iconic characters! So here are the zodiac signs that these popular characters are most likely to belong to.

John Keating (Dead Poets Society)

Aquarius

John Keating has a mind of his own. He doesn’t believe in predictably doing things or playing by the rules. The zodiac sign which he most resembles is Aquarius. Like a true Aquarian, he is progressive, independent, and unconventional. He has his unique style of doing things and has a strong sense of morality.

Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada)

Leo

Miranda Priestly is bold, uninhibited, outspoken and of course savage! She doesn’t need anyone’s approval and is a quintessential leader. She is dominating and owns the place wherever she goes by her confident demeanour. She is not afraid of anything is the ultimate queen of sassy comebacks!

Mr Darcy (Pride and Prejudice)

Cancer

Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy is most likely to be a Cancerian. He is overly emotional, sensitive, and caring. He tends to see through the pretence of people and is quiet, shy, and introverted. He is observant and mysterious and has a soft spot for his family and loved ones.

Regina George (Mean Girls)

Aries

Regina George is a born leader. She knows how to get things done and how to manipulate people to her advantage. The zodiac sign that she is most likely to belong to is Aries. Just like an Aries-born, she is impulsive, headstrong, and hot-headed. She is judgemental and highly opinionated and is never afraid of a challenge!

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs Pisceans will regret breaking up with

Share your comment ×