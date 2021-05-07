4 Quintessential Bollywood divas and their zodiac signs

Know the zodiac sign that your favourite Bollywood actress belongs to, to know more about her likes, dislikes and personality traits. Read on to know the zodiac sign of 4 popular Bollywood divas.

Anybody who is a fan of Bollywood is aware of every single detail of the industry. They know the likes and dislikes of their favourite Bollywood celebrities and are in complete awe of them. When it comes to astrology, it certainly plays a huge role in determining the personalities of famous Bollywood actors and actresses.

So if you are obsessed with Bollywood and want to know more about your favourite stars, then read on to know the zodiac signs that they belong to. Find out which famous Bollywood actress do you share your zodiac sign with.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Cancer

Born between June 20 and July 22, Cancerians are sensitive, emotional, observant and empathetic. They are caring beings who know how to handle situations effectively. Priyanka Chopra belongs to this zodiac sign and thus, is kind-hearted and affectionate like a true Cancerian.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Virgo

It is no secret that Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a perfectionist. Like a true Virgo, she is hardworking, determined and goal-oriented. Virgos are detail-oriented and dedicated individuals who never back down from a challenging situation.

Deepika Padukone

Capricorn

Capricorns are ambitious and driven. They are pragmatic and sensible and are determined to make their dreams come true. Deepika Padukone, just like a true Capricorn is diligent, responsible and a go-getter. She is driven to reach the top and has a disciplined approach.

Shraddha Kapoor

Pisces

Pisces-born people are unique, unconventional, creative and imaginative. They think a little differently than others and carve their own path. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor belongs to this zodiac sign. She, like a true Pisces, is emotional, generous and loving.

