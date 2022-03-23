While her friends may be rushing to be married, the Aquarius woman isn't in any hurry. She is looking for companionship, but she will not fit into any typical wife position or become someone's 'Mrs.' She also won't be with someone who is demanding or envious. No one should have the audacity to tell her what to do. If you've been enchanted by one of the magical creatures, you're certainly aware that her personality traits and qualities make her unorthodox, unusual, and inclined to live a gypsy lifestyle, with a particularly tight and colourful set of friends.

Here are 4 reasons why Aquarius women make the best lovers.

1. They make good listeners

Aquarians are the kind of people with whom you can cry your heart out or discuss your feelings about anything. One of the main reasons why Aquarians make excellent lovers is because of this. They pay attention to all their partner has to say.

2. They are witty

Those born under the sign of Aquarius secretly enjoy poking and getting a rise out of others, aside from being the zodiac's favourite know-it-all. An Aquarius lady is witty, which means she is amusing, funny, and can make you laugh with ease. Furthermore, experiencing it is always a pleasure, unless you're on the receiving end of it.

3. They are fascinated with spontaneity

Aquarius women live under the motto of adventure, thrill, and living life every day. They have a proclivity for spontaneity, which drives them to see, experience, or live something new and extraordinary every day. While they are the overthinking queens who enjoy daydreaming about their plans, they are more likely to depart on a whim for a 10-day vacation with complete strangers in order to experience that unforgettable story.

4. They are loyal

For an Aquarius lady, loyalty comes naturally. In many relationships, Aquarius women will show a great deal of loyalty to you if you show them your commitment. When their sense of independence and individuality is questioned, though, they tend to withdraw swiftly and call it quits.

A woman born under the sign of Aquarius has it all. They make wonderful partners, friends, and family members.

