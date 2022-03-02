Cancers wear their hearts on their sleeves, but they have a range of emotions going on inside, which can make them appear overly sentimental or moody at times; this is due to their connection with the moon phases, which is why Cancers are described as crabby. Being one of the most sensitive signs of the zodiac has its advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, Cancers are nurturing, sympathetic, and intuitive, but on the other hand, this can make them vulnerable to all energy, good or bad.

Here are 4 reasons why Cancerians are so emotional.

1. Cancerians are extremely protective

Cancerians, like crabs, are stubborn and possessive of their relationships, which makes them extremely protective and devoted to their family and friends. Cancers aren't fond of small talk and may be difficult to approach at first, but once you understand them, they'll be a lifelong friend. These people will never abandon you and will always make certain that you are safe.

2. They are naturally introverted

They conceal their inner workings to protect themselves, but they believe that others are concealing things from them in order to harm them. Cancers want you to believe in their best qualities, but they are constantly questioning your and their own intentions. This negative side stems from a variety of sources, the most prominent of which is Cancer's fear of rejection, which leads to sometimes destructive behaviour.

3. They are overly sensitive who can’t take criticism

Cancer is a receptive and highly sensitive sign, capable of eliciting a great deal of empathy. The Crab gets right to the point. When necessary, lavishing love, care, and reassurance, maybe gloomy and incomprehensible at times. If some jerk makes a mean remark, Cancer will be deeply hurt, spin out, and spend the rest of the night rehashing it. Cancers also have a tendency to overreact when their lovers are having a bad day.

4. They are motivated by emotional security

Cancers, as the only cardinal water sign, are quick to get things going — but it's all about the feels for them. They actively seek emotional comfort and security, and they prioritise meeting those needs for the people they care about. Cancers prioritise everything that brings them comfort, from their living environments to the food they eat. They enjoy making others feel at ease, and this is what they are most passionate about.

These creatures are called crabs for a reason: they have an impenetrable outer shell that keeps their mushy side hidden. If you only get the rigid side of a Cancer, it's because they don't trust you. They know when to let their guard down and when to keep it up. Cancers' sensitivity is a strength, but they will not let others use it against them.

