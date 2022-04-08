4 Reasons why the friendship between a Sagittarius and Pisces is a roller coaster ride

Because these two signs are both extremely optimistic, they are constantly supportive of each other's aspirations and ideals, and while they have their differences, they complement each other in an unmistakable way. They are both capable of adapting to the ups and downs of life, but does this indicate that their relationship will stand the test of time? Friendship compatibility between Sagittarius and Pisces is a roller coaster ride, but this duo wouldn't have it any other way.

Here are 4 reasons why the friendship between a Sagittarius and Pisces is a big dipper.

1. They share the same ruling planet

Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius, and Jupiter and Neptune are the ruling planets of Pisces. Jupiter represents philosophy and voyage, while Neptune represents concepts, delusion, and disillusion. Sagittarius is eager to learn through exploration, whereas Pisces enjoys spending time in their imagination. Sagittarius may be able to assist Pisces in realising their fantasies. Pisces has the ability to soothe the active and combative Sagittarius.

2. They are mutable signs

Both Sagittarius and Pisces are mutable signs. Both signs are ambitious and want to see their endeavours succeed. Neither partner feels compelled to exert dominance over the friendship. Sagittarius and Pisces like participating in and undertaking new activities together. The contrast in their personalities prevents any confrontations between them.

3. They can be both unpredictable

This pair's friendship is erratic because they are the flexible and ever-changing signs of the zodiac. Because this is a feature that they both possess, neither will be angry, but it may imply that this dynamic will not be as powerful in the long run. Despite their ups and downs, this duo will likely always be on good terms since they are so understanding of one another.

4. They get to learn from each other

The harmony of their friendship is the most noticeable quality of a relationship between a Sagittarius and a Pisces. Pisces teaches Sagittarius how to be exuberant and outspoken, and Sagittarius teaches Pisces how to be gentle and compassionate. The zodiac signs complement each other quite well and establish an incredible friendship.

As mutable signs, their mutual drive for perpetual change may make creating a stable, long-term friendship difficult but because they both have this tendency, it may ultimately work to their advantage.

