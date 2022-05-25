4 Reasons why Taurus women make the best lovers

The love of a Taurus woman is pure and unadulterated. They are women who are always looking for a long-term relationship and avoid the usual flings. They don’t believe in the concept of hurting and getting hurt by people. Love should always be eternal and magical for them. On the surface, this Earth sign might appear tough, but they're a big softie romantic and all about sensitivity when you take a deeper look.

So, if you're still on the fence about dating a Taurus woman, consider these four reasons why they're the best lovers.

They are loyal

Taurus women are the most dependable and loyal of all the zodiac signs. This is not a player sign. Taureans are practical when it comes to matters of the heart, and when she does commit to someone – she will take her time choosing that special someone where she expects it to last forever. They'll always have your back and defend you against those who would harm you.

They love love

When a Taurus woman is in love, she never loses it. They make every effort to keep a relationship alive. They make every effort to make it a rewarding and fruitful experience. These women are looking for partners who are reliable, affectionate, and classy. They are known for their passion, and they usually prefer physically expressing their love through art, gifts, luxury, intimacy, and food.

They are consistent and patient

Taurus, as an earth sign, is known for its dependability and consistency. Your Taurus partner will be there for you if they love you. They will wait for you, assist you, and just be there for you. Their patience allows them to closely monitor someone before beginning a relationship or placing their trust in them.

They are independent

They are very self-reliant and will always do what they want. They are self-starters and achievers who prefer to make their own luck rather than rely on others' handouts. The Taurus woman, ever patient, knows how to wait for the right moment. They are perfectly capable of functioning on their own, knowing what to do and how to complete any task.

A Taurus woman can bring magic and peace into your life! She'll go above and beyond to ensure your happiness and the safety of your happily-ever-after.

