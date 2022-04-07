Aries to Gemini: 4 Reasons why these zodiac signs might be ignoring your texts

Getting left on read is something none of us enjoy. In fact, we despise it when people simply neglect to respond to our texts. Then uneasiness, suspicion, and distrust emerge, causing problems in a friendship or even a partnership. There could be underlying reasons why someone did not answer to you. Perhaps they've lost interest or are merely worried about something.

Here are 4 reasons why these zodiac signs ignore your texts.

1. Aries

Aries normally gets things done quickly, but if they take a long time to respond, it's mainly because they don't think your text is a priority. Those born under the sign of the ram are high achievers who prioritise their own demands over the needs of others. They had more important things to do. They're engrossed in whatever they're doing and focused on what's in front of them at the time. Unless your letter is extremely urgent, they see no reason to bother themselves until they're ready to react.

2. Taurus

When it comes to responding to messages, they are somewhat uneasy. They have a lot of emotions to communicate, yet they are unsure how to approach someone via messaging. They are also quite stubborn, so if they are furious with someone, they will never text back.

3. Gemini

Geminis are notorious procrastinators and are extremely indecisive. When you combine those two characteristics, you get famously bad texters. People born under this sign are always second-guessing themselves, so even if they start responding immediately away, they'll wind up writing a dozen different replies before deleting them all. And because that Gemini is probably managing five different group chats at the same time, your text will be dealt with much later.

4. Virgo

For Virgo, high standards are the order of the day. However, it is this obsession with perfection that might cause your communication to sit in their inbox unread for hours, if not days, at a time. Virgo needs to find the appropriate response, which takes time, but they also don’t want you to be concerned that they aren’t listening. They have no idea that leaving you on read, paired with their normally reserved emotional condition, can create a storm of frustration and anguish for you as you wait for their reaction.

Overall, if you've been left on read, write a thank you text back informing them that you're no longer interested in spending time with them.

