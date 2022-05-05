On first glance, the Virgo woman may appear reserved and difficult to approach. But, in reality, she's being choosy. Dating this sun sign is no joke! They are critical perfectionists who showcase their love for others by searching for them. She has a tendency to be overly critical of herself and her partners, so she's only deciding whether it's worth it to make a commitment. But once she finds her Mr. Right, she only has the best intentions for the person she loves.

Here are 4 reasons why Virgo women make the best lovers.

1. She’s loyal

A Virgo woman's love is strong, long-lasting, and devoted. You'll never have reason to be sceptical of her. Virgos are women who do not consider cheating to be productive. The Virgo, who is unrivalled in loyalty, will regard cheating as a disease that must be avoided at all costs. She can be trusted hundred percent.

2. She’ll care beyond reach

Although it may not appear so, because Virgos tend to present themselves as cool and aloof in social situations, Virgos are actually one of the most caring signs of the zodiac. She supports her partner in all matters. A Virgo woman understands that everyone has different needs and approaches to affection, and so she can flip through emotions and feelings according to the mood of her partner.

3. She is intuitive

Virgo is naturally an intelligent sign. She is a formidable opponent due to her combination of intuition, logic, and grounded sensibility. Nothing beats a Virgo's intuition, and you'll notice that your Virgo lover is frequently aware of what you want and/or need.

4. She will always tell you the truth

She is too intelligent and loyal to succumb to adultery, and her morality and shy nature will most likely prevent it from happening in the first place. She is a seeker of truth and honesty. Virgos believe that by telling it like it is, they are helping the people they care about. That is indeed true! Being an Earth sign, she’s grounded in the roots of truth and reality.

Relationships are for life for her, and because the Virgo female despises time wasters, she won't be with someone unless she's convinced it's for the long haul.

