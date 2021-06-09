4 Reasons why wearing a mask is the most important habit to curb Covid19

The importance of mask wearing during the Covid19 pandemic has proven to be the most beneficial in the pursuit of slowing the spread of Coronavirus infection. Here are 4 reasons why wearing a mask can be protective along with social distancing.

We know that the pandemic is not going to get over anytime soon. All we can do is take precautions and maintain the safety guidelines shared by the World Health Organization in the pursuit to slow the spread of coronavirus. The virus can only spread by coming in close contact with an infected person. The virus can then enter your body when the person is sneezing or coughing, masks can act as a protective shield and stop the virus from entering your body.

One of the most important measures of the safety guidelines suggests wearing a mask whenever you step outside of your house. Wearing a mask will ensure you are protected and have a lesser chance of catching the virus. So, here are 4 reasons why you should wear a mask in public spaces.

It can prevent others from catching the virus

You may never know that you have the virus if you are asymptomatic. But if you have your mask on, you can still protect others from catching the virus and the same goes for you as well. You may never know when you come in contact with an asymptomatic patient, but masks can protect you from catching the virus.

It can reduce community transmission

When there are more people taking precautions and wearing masks, there will be lesser chance of people catching the virus. This will reduce community transmission as it could result in fewer positive cases within a community.

It will flatten the curve

Once the cases start dropping and we take covid measures seriously like wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitizing, the curve will slowly flatten out and the number of positive cases will remain consistent. There will be fewer cases on a daily basis, but only if we follow all the safety measures.

It will help save lives

Wearing a mask along with other safety measures can save a million lives. Wearing a mask will keep you safe, and the virus won’t be severe. The virus won’t mutate any further if everyone stays home, and even if they are stepping out, they ensure that they are wearing a mask to slow the spread and kill the virus once and for all.

Also Read: Pandemic Productivity: 4 Creative ideas to decorate a cork board

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×