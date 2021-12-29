4 Reasons why you shouldn’t set unrealistic resolutions for New Year

Setting New Year resolutions is a ritual for many. While some do live up to them, others simply forget about them once social media stops reminding them about others chasing their resolutions. And it is only until the next year that we have a feeling of guilt and regret. And the loop follows.

You may wonder why is it that your friends always fulfill their New Year resolutions while you, on the other hand, are always left struggling. The answer is simple – unrealistic resolutions.

Here are 4 reasons why you should never set unrealistic resolutions for New Year.

It’s obvious you won’t be able to fulfill them

Setting unrealistic resolutions only looks good on paper. In real life, they are nothing but mere words. And as a result, we end up struggling to fulfill them or just forget about them because they are too hard to follow. Losing kilos of weight, giving up on something completely, or learning a craft that your friend is good at, can all be examples of setting unrealistic resolutions. Every person is different and so is their personality, so before setting a resolution it’s important to analyse and evaluate what will work for you and whatnot. Start gradually, and work it on steadily. Once achieved, you always have the New Year for new or better resolutions.

You will be left with a feeling of guilt

Unrealistic resolutions give you nothing but lots of guilt. You feel embarrassed for not working towards something you have decided. This guilt tends to eat people from inside and as a result, they hesitate in setting resolutions for the upcoming year.

You will end up blaming yourself

Often when resolutions are not achieved, you and the people around you may blame you for not working towards your resolutions. If the resolutions are too unrealistic, it’s obvious you won’t be able to fulfill them and as a result, you will end up putting the blame on yourself. While this feeling might sound okay, it’s actually not. The blame game will further damage your will and self-confidence.

You will feel demotivated for setting any more resolutions

If you are in a habit of setting unrealistic resolutions and then end up failing them, it goes without saying, at some point, you will feel demotivated. You might as well just do away with resolutions because you’re unable to fulfill them. This will make your vision distorted and you will feel lose your focus.

So, as you prepared to bid adieu to 2021 and welcome New Year with fresh resolutions, make sure that you pick and choose wisely. It should be a well-thought process and not because you, too, want to jump on the bandwagon.

