Strong-willed, charismatic and born leader, can all be the probable synonyms for a Leo. Leos often wear their hearts on their sleeves, and won’t mind showering you with all their love throughout their lives.

If you are dating a Leo, there are high chances that you will be prioritised over everything. Be it their tough schedules or a highly-demanding job, Leos won’t fail in making time out for you at any cost. Not to mention, Leo is a keeper. That means they will stand by your side through thick and thin.

Here are 4 reasons why you will never regret dating a Leo in your lives.

Their aura will never fade

A Leo will make sure to never let that spark in your relationship go off. Such is their aura that it will make you fall in love with them all over again. You can try as hard as you want to part ways with a Leo, but time and again you will realise their worth.

They are keepers

Like we mentioned above, Leo is a keeper. Once you are in a relationship with a Leo, they will make every effort to never let you go. They are forgiving in nature, but for sure not if you are taking them for granted. Leos are ready to move mountains for you. They will encourage, support and motivate you. They will go to any heights to save the relationship and to keep you.

They are not egoistic

While a Leo can sometimes appear to be as arrogant and egoistic, but when it comes to relationships, they will always be ready to make the first move. Whether it is about asking you out, or making an apology, Leos never shy away from making the first. More so, if it is about a relationship, they will never let it fall prey to their egos. Also, while they loving taking the charge, but when it comes to love they allow you can to take all the power and control, provided you are living up to their expectations.

They are straightforward

Leos are often straightforward people and believe in keeping things real. So, if a Leo tells you about their love, there are high chances that it’s true and pure. Sometimes things can get a little bitter, because a Leo won’t hesitate in telling you where you are going wrong. They don’t believe in sugar-coating things, and there are high chances that their words might hurt you like a sword. But mind you, they won’t do it on purpose. The whole thought behind it is to show you the right path, because they can’t see you suffer.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: 3 Zodiac signs likely to make gains on the monetary front today; Read the daily horoscope to know more