4 Signs that are compatible with Gemini in bed

Relationships and love must be exciting, stimulating, and constantly fresh for the sign of the twins. As a result, they enjoy experimenting with different positions and keeping things interesting and fun in bed. Their partners are likely to be taken aback by every move they make in bed. As a Gemini, you are drawn to intellect and believe that emotional connections are overrated. So you'll need a partner who will challenge your mind and be open to having conversations between the sheets.

Here are 4 signs that are most compatible with Gemini in bed.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius is drawn to the unusual and accepts Gemini's restless and erratic nature. And Gemini is enchanted by Aquarius' completely original ideas. Because both signs prefer to go their own way, neither takes it personally. If Gemini and Aquarius begin by titillating the mind – discussing philosophy, fantasy, and the arts – then things begin to heat up. They have an incredible sexual relationship, and both are experimental in bed, increasing the surprise and excitement that Aquarius and Gemini both enjoy.

2. Virgo

Gemini and Virgo may not appear to be obvious partners, but they share the same ruler, Mercury. Virgo's analytical and realistic approach to life makes them very appealing to Gemini — the communication sign. These signs both tell it like it is and will be on the same page about their sexual encounters' expectations and intent. If they're just looking to get down and dirty with no emotional attachments, they won't hesitate to say so.

3. Libra

Libra and Gemini make an excellent bed partner because they feed off each other's curiosities. They're two of the zodiac's most charming and flirtatious signs. Their idea of foreplay is a good conversation that leads to flirty back and forth exchanges. Both of these air signs have similar desires, particularly in their social lives.

4. Sagittarius

Adventurous and adaptable, Geminis are great in bed with Sagittarians. These both signs together make up for the epitome of opposites attract. Sagittarius will be equally interested in Gemini because, despite their differences, they both value the ability to be together without claiming full ownership of one another. Their sex life is all about exploring and having fun because they're both so open and adventurous. Not ones to be shy, Sag and Gemini put it all out there, resulting in a steamy and erotic relationship.

Life with a Gemini is rarely dull. The mind is the way to a Gemini's heart: Impress a Gemini with your hot take on the latest trends, your quick wit, and your ability to seamlessly transition between conversation topics.

