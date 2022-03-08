4 Signs that are good in bed with Aquarius

This Sign, which is ruled by Uranus, the planet of experimentation, requires a lot of variety in its sex life, as well as the stimulation of constant excitement and the opportunity to try new things. This doesn't have to imply that it wants to get into bed with everyone. An Aquarius values developing a warm, sensual relationship with their partners. They don't want their partners to be shy, so they take one step at a time, focusing on what most excites them.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are good in bed with Aquarius.

1. Aries

Aquarius likes remaining pure and refined in the eyes of everyone they know. It's one of the reasons they have a reputation for being the coldest sign in the zodiac. Aquarius' walls will melt when they meet the passionate and determined Aries, and they will be able to fully let go. Aries will initiate, much to Aquarius' delight, and will not hesitate to seize the opportunity.

2. Gemini

Both of these signs indicate that you are imaginative and enjoy intellectual foreplay. Things heat up if Gemini/Aquarius begin by titillating the mind – talk philosophy, fantasy, and the arts. Due to their shared air element, the sexual chemistry between Aquarius and Gemini is off the charts. They both know how to communicate well, and they tend to get turned on most by someone’s intellect.

3. Leo

Although Aquarius and Leo don't have much in common, they are opposite signs who will be attracted to each other right away. Leos enjoy lavishing attention on their partners, and Aquarius, despite not being the most affectionate sign, will enjoy being the recipient. Aquarius desires to improve their performance through innovation, whereas Leo desires to have fun.

4. Sagittarius

Sex between a Sagittarius and an Aquarius will be full of unexpected twists and turns. These two will require not only physical stimulation but also a mental bond. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, luck, and growth, is Sagittarius' ruling planet. Sagittarius' nature is to always be up for a good time and to give anything a shot.

Aquarians are generally adept lovers and are extremely open-minded, despite their cool and unconcerned demeanour in bed. They bury their passion and do their best to keep their excitement in check, fearing that it will make them appear vulnerable. In their eyes, being sexual equates to losing control.

Also Read: 4 Things you should never say to a Taurus