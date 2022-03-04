4 Signs that are most compatible with Scorpio

Scorpio is best matched with someone who understands their true nature and values the brave and competitive edge they provide. Scorpios are obstinate, daring, courageous, tough, competitive, resourceful, mysterious, and forthright. And they frequently live their lives on the verge of one extreme or the other. They require a partner who is self-sufficient, ambitious, empathetic, loyal and understanding. The water signs and the earth signs are the most compatible with Scorpio.

Read on about the 4 most compatible signs to pair up with Scorpio.

1. Pisces

Because Pisces and Scorpio are both ruled by the same element, they have a natural affinity for one another. Both understand the beliefs and values that each represents and, as a result, respect each other. They believe they are guided by intuition and instinct. Scorpio can provide Pisces with intense love and may even soothe their soul, while Pisces craves Scorpio's attention.

2. Cancer

Scorpios require deep and unwavering loyalty from their partners, as any breach of trust can result in irreparable harm. Cancer, a water sign, is more likely to understand Scorpio’s need for security and comfort before they can open up. Because of their faithfulness and compassion, Scorpio would feel seen and understood on a soul level, making them the most compatible in love.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn and Scorpio have a lot in common when it comes to compatibility. They are driven, methodical zodiac signs who aren't afraid to put everything they have into achieving their objectives. Both of these signs are extremely guarded; they take their time opening up emotionally and expressing their vulnerabilities. Capricorn provides tenacity and practical knowledge. They have excellent physical chemistry as well.

4. Virgo

Both Virgo and Scorpio are cautious, reserved, inquisitive and frugal. Each person values solitude and is self-sufficient. These two are excellent complements to each other's strengths and weaknesses. Both are private, reflective, spiritual, and enthralled by the insignificant details of life. Scorpio is perceptive, Virgo is practical, and both are calm and calculated in the face of adversity. Both signs are goal-oriented and hardworking. This relationship takes time to develop but has the potential to last a lifetime.

You'll probably get along with a Scorpio if you're similarly passionate, up for emotional intensity, and want to form a long-lasting, intimate bond.

