4 Signs of gender dysphoria that say your child is dissatisfied with their assigned gender

It is natural for children to be curious and want to know about the opposite gender. This exploratory journey may have them raising questions about genitals, playing with toys that are usually meant for the opposite sex or even dressing like their mother or father. However, these habits should not raise concerns about gender dysphoria. True dysphoria or gender incongruence is when your kid is consistently dissatisfied with their gender because of a mismatch in their assigned sex and the one they identify with.

If you wish to help your child discover their gender identity in a safe and supportive environment, then read on. We present a few important signs to watch out for, as the presence of these can indicate that your little one or teenager is unhappy with their assigned gender.

Constant declarations that he or she is of the other gender

It is not strange for your baby girl to wear her dad’s tie and call herself a boy. Or perhaps your son wears his mother’s high heels or dress and says he’s a woman. But consistent declarations that they are of the other gender in a calm state of mind or a state of anger, could be one of the signs that they wish to be of the opposite gender.

They don’t want their genitals anymore

Little kids who speak to you on a regular basis for an extended period of time expressing a desire to get rid of their genitals can be a warning sign. If your son doesn’t want his penis anymore and wants to have a vagina or your daughter wishes for a penis; it may be gender dysphoria.

He or she rebuffs stereotypically gendered behavior

A boy wishing to play with barbie dolls and a girl who plays with toy cars is of no concern. However, in case your kid often rebuffs toys or outfits that are connected with his or her physical sex; then it could be a concern. A girl who rejects feminine outfits and a boy who hates men’s wear and regularly says that he or she wants to be of the opposite sex, can be a sign of gender dysphoria.

They feel revulsion and awkwardness about their body

You may think that being embarrassed by certain parts of their body is a phase that all teenagers go through. While this is true, certain kids who experience gender dysphoria tend to feel repulsed by their body.

If your child expresses angst and pain about this topic, then you need to have an in-depth conversation with your teen. Perhaps sit down with a guidance counsellor or therapist to decide on the best way forward.

