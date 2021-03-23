4 Signs you DESPERATELY need a vacation

Most of us are guilty of pushing ourselves to the extent of burnout and not taking the signs of our body seriously. So consider these 4 signs if you feel that you are in desperate need of a holiday.

Have you been on edge lately? Do you dread the idea of getting up and going to work every day? Do you sense burnout coming your way? Then chances are that you are in desperate need of a vacation.

Taking a break every once in a while is essential and healthy, to say the least. It makes you feel fresh and alive and helps you enhance your productivity at work once you are back. So look out for these 4 signs to know if your vacation is long overdue and you desperately need a long break!

You grumble a LOT

The moment you wake up, you start grumbling about something or the other. You are always cribbing and are perpetually grumpy and sour-faced.

You dread everything

From working to doing the chores, you dread everything. Even once you are off work, you don’t feel excited about anything and feel drained and low.

You feel like quitting your job

The thought of quitting your job has crossed your mind very often. You feel like you are no longer able to stick to deadlines or deal with the work stress and tasks.

You have lost your sense of humour

You have lost your sense of humour and are no longer your same funny, jovial and optimistic self. You are always feeling low, tired and burdened and are simply existing everyday.

