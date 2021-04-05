4 SIMPLE home remedies to get rid of facial hair

Facial hair can be embarrassing for some women and they might want to get rid of it as quickly as possible. So instead of opting for waxing or laser treatments, try these simple and safe home remedies to easily get rid of unwanted facial hair at home.

Facial hair can be quite annoying for women. It can be quite embarrassing to have facial hair and can cause a decrease in your self-confidence. Facial hair is easily visible and thus, the removal of it becomes necessary.

While there are many ways to get rid of facial hair like waxing, threading, laser treatment, etc, one can also try these simple and effective home remedies to get rid of unwanted facial hair at home with easily available everyday ingredients that are free of chemicals and soft and gentle on the skin. So here are 4 home remedies to get rid of facial hair.

Gram flour and Rose water

Combine 2 tbsp Rose water with 2 tbsp gram flour and ½ tsp lemon juice. Mix well to make a smooth paste and apply it to your face. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes till it dries off and then rub it with your fingers to remove unwanted facial hair. Do this 2-3 times a week to easily get rid of facial hair.

Potato, lentil, lemon juice and honey

Grind soaked lentils to make a thick paste and mix it with some potato juice obtained by grating the potato. Add ½ tsp lemon juice and some honey to it and mix well. Apply this pack on your face and let it sit for a few minutes till it becomes completely dry. Gently massage it with your fingers to remove the pack.

Oatmeal and Banana

Oatmeal is rich in antioxidants and not only helps in getting rid of facial hair but also makes your skin glow. Take a ripe banana and blend it with 2 tbsp of oatmeal to prepare a paste. Apply this paste on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes. Massage it in your face in circular motions and then rinse it off with cold water.

Rose water and Alum

This pack helps in curbing home growth. To use this home remedy, simply combine 1 tbsp rose water and 1 tbsp alum powder in a bowl to make a paste. Apply it to the affected areas and let it dry. Rub it in circular motions and then wash it off with water. Do this 2-3 times a week for best results.

