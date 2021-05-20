4 SIMPLE ways to protect yourself from fake news

Are you tired of trying to distinguish between real and fake news? Then follow these ways to protect yourself from misinformation and to sort truth from fiction.

With the world battling a novel virus and going through unprecedented times, there comes misinformation about ways to deal with the virus and to protect yourself and build immunity. Fake news has always been a part of our lives, but with the current uncertain times and the paranoia that everyone is going through about their health, there is a lot of misinformation that is floating around.

From social media to news outlets, everyone is sharing facts and advice on how to effectively combat the novel COVID-19 virus. At such times, it can get tough to sift through the fake news and misinformation and only pay attention to credible sources. Here are 4 ways to effectively protect yourself from fake news.

Pay attention to the source

Whenever you read any news or information, pay attention to the source from which the information is coming. If you have read about it on your social media, then don’t take that as a source as it is not coming from there. Try to trace the source of the information before believing in it or sharing it.

Don’t share anything without verifying

Aren’t we all tired of the Whatsapp forwards that we keep getting on our phones? From ways to build immunity to the best kadha recipe, don’t instantly believe in the forwarded information that comes your way, and don’t forward any such information without verifying it.

Don’t mindlessly believe everything you see on social media

Social media has all kinds of people. Some of them might share some fake news just to garner views or to attract people. So don’t promptly jump into whatever you read or see on social media.

Do a fact check

The easiest way to distinguish fake news from real news is to always do a fact check. If you have read something but aren’t too sure if it’s true, simply do a fact check to know the truth of the information.

Also Read: 3 Expert approved ways to stay active and positive during lockdown

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×