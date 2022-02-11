4 Struggles faced by LGBTQ individuals at workplaces

No matter how progressive a society we call ourselves, the fact that we still have a long way to go when it comes to accepting LGBTQ shows us a reality of where we stand now. As if coming out as LGBTQ was not the only challenge, what further adds to the ordeal of people who identify as one is the struggles, they have to face at the workplaces daily.

Here we list 4 struggles that people from the Pride Family have to face on a regular basis.

Unfair treatment

The common struggle LGBTQ have to face at the workplace is unfair treatment. They might or might not get the same treatment as others in an organisation. They might be treated as the last option when it comes to promotions or appraisals. They might not be everyone’s first choice when it comes to going to attend a business meet or representing their organisations on a larger platform. Their work might be restricted to simply a desk job while all the others might be given the option to create ideas and explore more.

Unequal opportunities

Another major struggle that LGBTQ face at workplaces is unequal opportunities. They might not be selected for a position no matter how talented they are just for the sake of their sexuality. They might have to brave uncomfortable stares and answer all the weird questions that might have been thrown at them during or before a job interview. Their sexuality might overshadow their experience and talent when it comes to applying for a job.

Misgendered

Many LGBTQ people might have to struggle to be addressed with the right gender. There are chances that they are not addressed with the correct pronouns and when they try to rectify others, they may become an object of mockery.

Finding gender-neutral washrooms

Another major problem that LGBTQ people might face is finding gender-neutral washrooms at the workplace. They may feel unwelcomed at the workplace and they might not get equal treatment as others. Their voices, too, might not be heard in such cases.

