4 Sure shot ways to get rid of self consciousness

Being self-conscious is never a good thing. It not only limits your potential but also doesn’t allow you to be your true self. Most people suffer from this complex. People who are self-conscious, for some reason, feel that they are inferior to other people. They are scared of people judging them and making fun of them.

Thus, they don’t reveal their true self to people and prefer being in a corner, hidden. So if you too suffer from this complex, then follow the 4 ways given below to get rid of your consciousness and be the best version of yourself.

Self-consciousness stems from the fear of judgement. Remind yourself that people don't care about you as much as you think they do. Nobody is bothered to judge every movement of yours and everyone is busy with their own lives.

Instead of letting your fear and nervousness get the better of you, channel it into being ambitious and driven. Use your nervous energy to be loud, aggressive and dominating so that people notice you and you are no longer hidden in the background.

Pretend to be confident. Try to come across as a very self-assured and secure person and fake it till you make it. Before you realise it, you will get used to being confident and assertive.

Don't let the negative thoughts get to you. Instead of focusing on them, focus on the positive thoughts and the moments when you did get validated by other people to boost your self-esteem.

