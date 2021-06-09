4 Sure shot ways to know when someone is in awe of you

There are times when someone may be in awe of you but might not tell you so openly. So consider these signs to know when someone admires, respects and looks up to you.

Being in awe of someone means experiencing an overwhelming feeling of reverence and admiration. You feel overwhelmed by their power and prestige and want to be like them. You are infatuated with them, not in an “in love” kind of way, but in a way that compels you to respect and admire them.

It sure is a great feeling when someone you meet instantly becomes in awe of you. When they are in awe of you, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are brave enough to openly tell you about it. At such times, you can look out for the signs mentioned below.

They never question you

Since they admire everything about you, they rarely ever doubt or question any of your decisions. They trust you wholeheartedly and firmly believe that whatever move you make, will be correct and well-thought-out.

They shower you with compliments

Every day without fail, they compliment you about something or the other. On some days, they compliment you on your outfit, whereas on other days they compliment you on your wittiness and your good sense of humour.

They look at you with respect in their eyes

Whenever you talk to them or discuss something with them, you can see that they are looking at you with love, admiration and respect. They want to impress you and be in your good books as they are in awe of you.

They copy you

“Imitation is the best form of flattery”. If they are in awe of you, they will try to copy you in subtle but noticeable ways. From your dressing style to the way you deal with people and difficult situations, they will try to copy your approach and be more like you.

Also Read: Pandemic Productivity: 4 Creative ideas to decorate a cork board

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×