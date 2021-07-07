4 Telltale signs it is time to get out of your comfort zone

Being stuck in your comfort zone can not only deprive you of new experiences and adventures but also hamper your growth and limit your potential.

The “comfort zone” is a zone that can definitely be pretty difficult to get out of. As the name suggests, it is the zone that makes you feel comfortable. But more often than not, not getting out of your comfort zone can hamper your growth and your personality. It can rob you of the wonderful experiences that await you outside of your comfort zone.

Usually, it is tough to figure out when your comfort zone is doing more harm than good and when it is time for you to come out of it. So look out for these 4 telltale signs to know when to step out of your comfort zone and explore the real world.

1. Being stuck in your comfort zone can lead to self-doubt. You may feel as if you are not good enough or capable of stepping out of it and trying new things. This can result in a negative mindset and self-criticism.

2. You may feel as if you are living the same day everyday. Since you have deprived yourself of new experiences and opportunities, you may feel like you are stuck in a routine leading to boredom and monotony.

3. When you have been in your comfort zone for too long, you might not feel confident enough to try new things or meet new people. You might not have the courage to talk to strangers even though you want to expand your social circle.

4. You can’t take a stand for yourself. No matter how much you try to be assertive and vocal, you simply cannot say “no” to anyone or anything. This can be a sign that it is time for you to step out of your comfort zone.

