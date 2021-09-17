4 Things a Leo wants in a relationship

Leos can be a tough deal. They are energetic, usually hyperactive, and carry their charm and aura on their sleeves. It can be hard to dominate a Leo, however, if it’s by means of love you have got it right.

Leos are not that demanding, they are soft-hearted and sometimes sweet talkers, too. But when it comes to a relationship, a Leo will not settle for anything less than perfect.

Here is a list of things that a Leo may want in a relationship, according to astrology.

Loads of attention

There are high chances that a Leo will often crave for attention in a relationship. If you are with a Leo, there is possibility you may have to, time and again, tell them their importance. There’s no way you can ignore a Leo, they will attract your attention by hook or by crook.

Priority

Leos often like to be on the top of your priority list, anything below that is a no go. Call them, surprise them and meet them. Make time for them out of your busy schedule, and if you are doing so, a Leo won’t let your work suffer at any cost.

Support

When we say support, it is more of an emotional one. Leos are financially independent people; all they ask for in a relationship is moral and emotional support. They want their partner to stand with them through thick and thin. Leos won’t mind if you tell them where they are going wrong, however, you should be there with them in all the decisions they make.

Loyalty

Leos are the most loyal of the lot. Once they have committed something, they will stand by it. And they expect the same from their partner. This is another thing that they can’t compromise on. One can easily win over a Leo by loyalty.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: Horoscope Today, September 17, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Scorpio, Capricorn