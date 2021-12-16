4 Things to tell yourself if 2021 was full of disappointments

Missed promotions, zero to very few appraisals, lost job opportunities, and betrayal from friends and family. If 2021 has been tough and disappointing, there are chances that you must be ending the year on a bad note. However, instead of feeling disappointed, and regretting, it’s time to look forward to the New Year with fresh hopes and loads of expectations.

While it must be a daunting task to do, here are 4 things that you should tell yourself if the year has failed to meet your expectations.

Everything happens for a reason

If you are a firm believer in this mantra, you will understand what we mean. Be it good or bad, things happen for a reason and sooner or later we do realise them. If it’s about that failed relationship or a setback in your career, everything teaches you something or the other, and probably you get better in life. So, instead of crying over what hasn’t happened be grateful for what you have got.

Disappointments make you a better person

While this may sound vague and irrelevant to some, this is the reality of life. The more disappointments you face, the better you learn to handle things. There even comes a point where you stop expecting things from people and this is when you know you are on the right path. Not only this but disappointments teach you important lessons about life. You become more careful in making decisions and deciding who to put your trust into. So, it’s not that bad an experience, after all.

Not everything goes how you planned it to be

Now, this is the bitter reality of life. We all plan a lot and the better, however, things never go our way. Destiny, too, has a part to play. So, if all you got this year were disappointments, remember it happens with everybody. The only thing we can do is to plan and execute, but the result is never in our hands. Hence, instead of stressing about what didn’t happen, think of what can be done in the future.

Success and failure are a part and parcel of life

There’s a popular belief. You can’t taste success without experiencing failure. So, if you are already afraid of failures, you still have a long way to go. Enjoy both in life. Deal with disappointments bravely, learn from them and never repeat the same mistakes. And as many people rightly say, failure will teach you something that success can never. So, if you truly want to experience the essence of life, aim for failures and enjoy the success that comes with it.

