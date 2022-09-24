4 Things to watch out for when dating a Gemini

Most people are unaware that Geminis are inquisitive, chatty, adaptable, and intellectually stimulated people. They might also enjoy dissecting and criticizing everyone and everything in their environment. Geminis are very patient and flexible with their dates and future partners. The relationship between a Gemini and their partner will be enjoyable, stress-free, and always harmonious in all facets of life. Although they are known to have two personalities, they may charm their way into someone's heart one minute and break it the following when they feel like doing so or are hurt. Before you start dating a Gemini, discover some of their fascinating and distinctive characteristics.

1. They get bored easily Air sign Geminis are motivated by their natural curiosity. They are prone to getting bored with their relationships too. You're on the fast track to a breakup with a Gemini if you chance to bore them with your chats. A Gemini’s partner should be fun-loving and intellectually compatible. They don't like to have lengthy chats about the same topics. 2. They have a heart of gold Once you start dating a Gemini, you'll find that they are responsible and loving in their relationship. Geminis desire a partner who can stay with them, and in return, they will give that person all the love and attention they require. They'll take care of you and make sure you're always at rest and at ease around them.