4 things that you CANNOT be fined for in India

Most of us are unaware of our rights and certain laws that are in place to protect us. In the middle of laws and moral policing, most of us get stuck because we lack the knowledge and it's best to get our facts right if you want to protect your rights and freedoms.

We've all dealt with moral policing in India, be it for some PDA or just being out late with a friend or dressing up a certain way. We've all heard a random moral values lecture from the neighbour or from our rickshawala because it's a free nation, right? But the fact is that there are a number of things that you do not have to put up with. We live in a nation where there's a major problem when it comes to intolerance and this also comes into the play with the laws. Many of us end up getting in trouble with the law because we think we have broken a rule but there are a number of things that we as the citizens of India cannot be fined for. This is why it's important to understand the laws and your rights and duties so you can differentiate between right and wrong and between laws and moral policing in order to protect yourself.

Here are some thing that you cannot be fined for in India.

1. A lot of people are fined and policed for public display of affection but as per section 294 of the Indian Penal Code only an obscene act or song that annoys others is liable for a fine, imprisonment or both but it does not define an obscene act. Kissing, hugging or holding hands in public is not specified as an obscene act so, as long as you don't make anyone else uncomfortable some PDA should be fine.

2. There is no law in India that stops an unmarried couple from booking a hotel room as long as you are consenting adults. As an adult who can consent, you can legally book a hotel room provided you have a government-approved identity card which the hotel can keep a copy of for their records.

3. Live-in is still pretty much an alien concept in our country but as per the law, it is not. It may be looked down upon but the law says that as long as you are consenting adults you can share a home together and it is not illegal. You need not worry about all those people who try to moral police you and scare you by saying that it's illegal.

4. In a number of states in India, you cannot be fined for the same offence twice in the same day. If you break a traffic rule and pay the fine for the same, you need not pay it again on the same day. If you are caught driving without the PUC or insurance and get fined for it, you can keep the copy of the receipt and show it to the other cops if they try to make you pay the fine again in the same day.

