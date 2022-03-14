Men born under the zodiac sign of Leo are hopeless romantics at heart. He's the type who aspires to be a part of an Instagram couple and enjoys physical contact. He'll treat you to fine dining, buy you flowers, and take cute photos of the two of you, never afraid to brag about how great you are together. Everything in your relationship becomes a show because he is a natural performer.

Here are 4 things you need to know about dating a Leo man.

1. They are reserved about their feelings

Leos can be reserved about their feelings for others at first. Because they are afraid of rejection, they may prefer to wait for their love interest to text them first and make all the decisions. In the early stages of dating, Leos require a lot of reassurance and attention. They also expect to be wowed, so they may prefer to be taken to nice restaurants or have their date plan elaborate activities.

2. They are low-maintenance

Leos are the easiest to keep happy and low-maintenance of all the signs. Simply tell them that they have earned your respect and admiration, and they will be fine. The strongest Leo friendships are built on a foundation of flattery. Leo is a person who thrives on positivity and seeks it out at all times. Whatever the situation, Leo will always find a way to see the bright side of things.

3. They have a fragile ego and need for attention

To make things work, he has a fragile ego that necessitates constant doting and affection. Again, you'll be rewarded with epically romantic gestures from his end, but if you don't care for that kind of thing in the first place, dealing with his moods and need for validation might not be worth the effort.

4. They are ambitious

Every Leo is ambitious, and they need a partner who will support them in their endeavours, not one who will complain about how much time they spend together while the Leo is pursuing their goals. Encourage them to do what they need to do, and you'll be there when they're finished, to show them you're not going to hold them back.

When a Leo falls in love, he or she will want the entire world to know. A Leo will also prioritise their relationship and go out of their way to do thoughtful things for their partner.

