Virgo, the sixth sign of the Zodiac, is typically stereotyped as finicky and too critical. If you're dating a Virgo, you already know there's a lot more to your Virgo darling than that. What appears to some as compulsive behaviour is actually a Virgo's desire to help others by enhancing their surroundings.

Virgo males can be daunting because they appear to be ideal, yet unlike some other signs, they are not arrogant. They are, in fact, just as critical of themselves as they are of others. Despite the fact that many of them enjoy organising things! Although they appear to be harmless, they may have certain flaws that they will reveal to you once they feel they can trust you.

Here we bring you 4 things you need to know about dating a Virgo man.

1. They are workaholics

When dating a Virgo, it's essential to understand how significant a Virgo's work is. If they have to work on the weekend, don't organise a date to keep them from their work. A Virgo is constantly looking for methods to better their surroundings, and as an Earth sign, they rely on their relationship with the tangible world, i.e. money to do so.

2. They are curious about the world

Virgos aren't the most daring of people, but they're very interested about the world, life, and the people with whom they live it. Virgos will encourage you to travel the world, not merely physically, but also intellectually and emotionally. They want to live a full, vivid life, and they want to bring you along for the ride, especially if you're a soothing presence.

3. They don’t take criticism that well

Virgos scrutinise everything and leave no stone untouched. As much as you may feel scrutinised, a Virgo will be far harsher on himself than they are on you. If you're in a relationship with a Virgo, you must provide them tenderness and care that they may not be able to supply for themselves.

4. They need their space

Virgos can be somewhat introverted, and they don't always thrive on a lot of social interaction. Because of their grounded, earthy character, they may bury themselves in work or projects until they can recharge for another social contact. When a Virgo needs some alone time, take advantage of the opportunity to reconnect with friends one-on-one. A Virgo will see that both of you require social time on your own, and once they have overcome their introversion, they will welcome you back with open arms.

Eternal love is what Virgos ultimately yearn for. Relationships that are uncomplicated as well. When it comes to dating, the Virgo guy loves to think of himself as the dominating partner, the one who establishes the ground rules. If you don't agree, stand your ground. He'll never acknowledge he's made a mistake or missed a detail, but he'll analyse any critique, possibly again and over and over again.

