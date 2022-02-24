Cancers are the zodiac's caregivers, and they value close, nurturing relationships. This makes them the most tender lovers. However, they tend to keep their cards close to their chest, and it may take some time for them to fully open up and feel at ease with who they are dating. This sensitive water sign must feel a deeper emotional connection with someone in order to continue seeing them. When dating a Cancer, patience is the key. A Cancer may expect you to read their mind and understand why they're upset, so it's critical to maintain open communication in the relationship at all times.

Here are 4 things you need to know before dating a Cancerian.

1. They are moody

Cancers wear their hearts on their sleeves, but they have a wide range of emotions going on inside, which can make them appear overly sentimental or moody at times; this is due to their connection with the moon phases, and it is why Cancers are described as "crabby."

2. You won't be able to keep what's in your heart hidden

Cancers are not only in touch with their own emotions, but they are also highly sensitive to the emotions of others. When someone else is in pain, their natural instinct is to sympathize with them. So, if you don't mind sharing a lot, you'll feel incredibly supported.

3. They over analyse everything

Relationships are not only important to Cancer, but they are also valuable, and this zodiac sign isn't about giving them up. Cancerians are very focused on what is going on in their relationship, and if there is any kind of miscommunication or failure, they are thrown. They become suspicious and paranoid when they begin to overthink.

4. They are entertaining

Cancerians are entertaining people with whom you can have a good time no matter how close you are. Their sense of humour is unabashed, mean and yet extremely funny. They make fantastic bitching partners. You could go on and on, and they would only add insult to injury with some of the cruellest jokes in the world. They become your partners in crime if you're in the mood to vent your frustration, just to make sure you're having fun!

A Cancer is the zodiac's most loving, generous, and supportive partner. If you make them feel loved and secure, they will spend the rest of their lives trying to make you happy.

