4 Tips to keep a puppy from biting

Puppies are cute, adorable and delightful. They can bring immense joy and happiness to anyone’s life. But while keeping a puppy, one also has to deal with certain problems, the biggest one being the constant biting!

Puppies are adorable and absolutely gush-worthy! They are little bundles of joy that bring happiness and positivity to your life with their little paws, squeaky bark and playful antics! Having a puppy who is eagerly waiting for you at the door whenever you come home, is probably the best feeling in the world.

But keeping a puppy also comes with its own share of responsibilities. Puppies bite a lot! They are curious and playful and biting is their way of exploring things and discovering the world. All those scratches on your hands and the bite marks are completely normal as your puppy is still learning that it is not right to bite people! So to effectively deal with your puppy and to stop your puppy from biting, follow these simple tips.

Give them chew toys

Just like babies, puppies too have a teething period. They want to bite things and chew on them. Moreover, since they can’t really use their paws to pick up things, they bite. So give your puppies chew toys to help them put their biting habits to good use!

Distract them

Whenever you play with your puppy and it starts biting you, have a toy nearby to distract it. This will save you from those harsh bites and will effectively stop your puppy from biting you.

Exercise

Giving your puppy adequate exercise will help in alleviating the biting problem, since then your puppy will have enough mental and physical stimulation. You can include games like fetch or tug to effectively play with your puppy and give your puppy enough exercise.

Train

Another way to stop your puppy from biting is to train it. Sure, training a puppy can be hard. You can start with basic commands like ‘sit’ or ‘stay’ to inculcate certain habits in your puppy. This will not only help you in stopping it from biting but will also help you in making your puppy disciplined.

