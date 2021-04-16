4 Tips to stay positive while working from home

Working from home can be quite tough and challenging after a point. If you constantly feel stressed or feel like your productivity is getting affected, then follow these simple tips to stay optimistic while working remotely.

While working from home during a pandemic is certainly a blessing, too much of it can take a toll on your mental health. Sure, it does seem convenient when you don’t have to deal with the traffic, but it also has its drawbacks. Working from home can make you feel lonely, anxious, and stressed.

Moreover, since you no longer have the demarcation between personal and professional life, it can be difficult to juggle your work and your household chores. It can also at times, be difficult to concentrate when you are constantly surrounded by distractions. So we have for you some simple but effective tips to stay positive and happy while working remotely.

Set up a home office

Demarcate your “work area”, by setting up a home office. Have a separate room to work and attend the office calls and meetings. This will help you to get into work mode as soon as you enter the room and will also help in improving your concentration.

Create boundaries

Don’t fall into the trap of working extra hours or attending work calls after your working hours are over. Just because you are working from home, doesn’t mean that you are constantly available. Create boundaries between your professional and personal life and don’t let the lines get blurred.

Socialise

Not just with your colleagues, but also with your friends. It can be at times that since you are busy with work all day, you don’t really get time to catch up with your friends. So take time out and interact with your friends through video calls or by texting them.

Have a routine

Yes, we know that you don’t have to go anywhere and thus, don’t want to get up early. But sticking to a routine and getting up on time every day will not only make you more productive but will also help feel efficient and active.

Credits :Pexels

