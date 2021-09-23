4 Tips to stop seeking validation from other people

We have a tendency to depend on external sources for validation. Validation basically is the feeling that you get when you think that you’ve done something right and worthy enough. More often than not we depend for validation on our peers and family members. But depending on other people for validation is not necessarily a very healthy habit.

So if you want to get rid of this habit for looking for validation outside, then follow these simple tips given below.

Keep track of your accomplishments

We also look for validation because we lack self-esteem. So to boost your self-esteem, an effective way is to keep track of your accomplishments. You can maintain a diary to write daily accomplishments to be aware of your achievements and potential.

Be kind to yourself

Try not to be too harsh on yourself and cut yourself some slack. Don’t beat yourself up if you lack something or haven’t been able to do something properly but instead try to brush up your skills or adopt a constructive approach towards it.

Try to get to the root of your thought process

Try to understand why you need validation from other people. Question your beliefs and your thought processes to limit the need for validation.

Don’t compare yourself with others

One of the worst things that you can do is to compare yourself with others as this will only end up in you feeling less worthy. So stop comparing yourself with others and be content with who you are.

