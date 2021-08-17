4 Traits that every Aquarius wants in their better half

Born between January 20 and February 18, Aquarius sign people are free-spirited, loving, unique and non-conformists. They like living life on their own terms. They are attracted to offbeat things and like living an unconventional life. They are great at thinking out of the box and trying out new and unique ways of doing the most monotonous things.

Aquarians are often termed as ‘eccentrics’ as they don’t follow stereotypes or stick to societal standards and norms. When it comes to their better half, there are certain personality traits that every Aquarian wants in their life partner.

Creativity

Aquarians have their own unique way of doing things and handling situations. They like taking the less-trodden path. When it comes to their better half, they want their partner to be as offbeat, creative and unconventional as them.

Humbleness and humility

People belonging to this zodiac sign are humble and simple. They are not arrogant or stuck up. In order to impress an Aquarian, their life partner needs to be down to earth and not have any airs or hang-ups.

Patience

Aquarians don’t like hurrying up things and like to take their own sweet time in doing them. They don’t believe in rushing through life. Their life partner needs to possess immense patience and needs to be as slow-paced as them to understand their psyche and gel well with them.

Genuineness

When in a relationship, Aquarians value genuineness and loyalty. They cannot stand fake people and thus, their better half needs to be genuine, truthful and dedicated to the relationship.

