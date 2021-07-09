4 Traits that every Virgo wants in their life partner

Virgos are logical, rational and realistic. Apart from this, they are also incredibly ambitious and determined. Check out the list of personality traits that their better half must possess.

Virgos are perfectionists. They have an eye for detail and want everything to be nothing short of perfect. They are also logical, practical and realistic people who don't have any fantasies or sky-high expectations from life. They live a sorted and simple life. Professionally, they are very ambitious and hardworking people.

Born between August 23 and September 22, Virgos are slightly eccentric in their habits. Thus, they need their better half to be sensible and adjusting. Have a look at some more traits that Virgo’s potential life partner should possess.

Their life partner should be relaxed. Since Virgos themselves are workaholics and very dedicated workers, they need their better half to be slightly laid back and easygoing to bring about balance in their life.

Virgo's potential life partner should be both realistic and idealistic. They should not be too cynical about life but should also be practical enough to understand that life comes with its share of hardships and struggles.

Virgos while being perfectionists, also have an eye for detail and are also very creative. Just like Virgos, their life partner too should be innovative, creative and imaginative to easily understand their thought processes and mental makeup.

Sure, Virgos are workaholics, but they are also very dedicated to all their relationships and are very loyal. They need a life partner who would be as dependable and trustworthy as them and who would commit wholeheartedly to the relationship.

