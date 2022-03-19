Scorpio not only rules the genitals, but their libido is also constant and intense. Scorpios are known for being freaks in bed, but that's part of what makes them great lovers: they're always up for trying new things and having a transforming experience. However, this is not a star sign with which to play games; rather, you will shortly discover that you have taken on more than you can handle. Their personal behaviour and activities, on the other hand, will remain a closed book to you. They value their solitude and like to be alone in their own place.

Here are 4 truths about being in bed with a Scorpio.

1. Expect a friends-with-benefits arrangement to fail

No matter how much Scorpios adore sex, a friends-with-benefits arrangement will never work, no matter how hard they both try. Scorpio will either become obsessed or their hook-up partner will become obsessive. Expect reciprocal resentment if things go wrong or if you play around with other partners if you're not looking for something serious.

2. They are picky

Scorpios are selective when it comes to who they have sex with. Even if they are attracted to someone, they will not act on it until they have spent time getting to know and trusting them. They take this into account in casual hook-ups as well.

3. They love to be challenged

Don't be hesitant to put him to the test both in and out of bed. If you want to seduce a Scorpio man, you should try this. Scorpios enjoy being challenged, so try this if you want to spice up your relationship with some excitement and intrigue. However, don't be too domineering, since this may turn him off, but do make an effort to challenge him to some amount.

4. They are extreme

They live to the fullest and are never scared to love to the fullest. You'll never have to wonder if they're paying attention to you if they're loyal or not, and you'll never have to second-guess how they feel about you. Even if their entire relationship with you is built on sex, they'll be upfront about it. And when it's not only about sex, they adore and devote themselves to every other type of relationship and every aspect of those relationships.

Because Scorpios have a hard time trusting others, it takes a lot for them to open up and lower their shields, giving them a mysterious and reserved attitude that can be incredibly sexually appealing and captivating. Many people are drawn to Scorpio because of the challenge of discovering what lies beneath its icy cool self-control.

