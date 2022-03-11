4 Types of Aquarians you’ll meet in your life

From an astrological standpoint, it's not surprising that people with the same zodiac sign can have completely different personality traits, because our sun signs are only a small sliver of our birth charts. All Aquarians share some core Aquarius characteristics, but depending on their exact birth details, there can be significant differences in how they communicate, conduct relationships, pursue their goals, and express their feelings.

Here we bring you 4 different types of Aquarians that will surely broaden your definition of an Aquarius person in your life.

The social animal

At a bar or a wedding, you might catch a glimpse of this Aquarius as they make their way across the room, greeting others. They're delighted to see you, but they won't be able to speak with you for long. In their purest form, these Aquarians are air signs. Social yet impersonal, interested yet distracted, this mingler sign enjoys attending large gatherings and expanding their social horizons, but they can be difficult to get to know on a deeper level. To keep them engaged, they'll need plenty of alone time and conversations about unusual topics.

The visionary

This Aquarius' futuristic energy aids us in innovating, uniting for social justice, and pursuing our utopian goals. They could be a scientist, inventor, or architect, but regardless of their profession, this Aquarius is a true pioneer. The futurist's outlook may appear to be wishful thinking, but what distinguishes them from the average daydreamer is their willingness to put in the effort necessary to see real progress in their fields of interest.

The rebellious

Aquarians of this type are natural-born rebels who live their lives to the beat of their own drum. But no one is more willing to flaunt their oddity than a January Aquarius. These unconventional people can't help but challenge the status quo and laugh in the face of tradition as first decan Aquarians, who are arguably blessed with the greatest amount of Uranus' strange and revolutionary vibes. They dislike being told what to do and would rather deviate from the norm, even if it means inventing a completely new way of doing things.

The contrarian

Aquarius is not only contradictory but also selfish at times. This means that they are subject to change on a whim, no matter how hot or heavy they are for anything. As principled and morally grounded as this sign can be, there are those who would rather play devil's advocate for the sake of debate. These Water Bearers enjoy delving into an ethically ambiguous territory and are quick to point out that anything that can be debated should be.

The Aquarian personality has four distinct types. Either way, you've met people who fit all of these descriptions before, or perhaps you've only met one type of Aquarius.

Also Read: 4 Mistakes that Aries make in a relationship