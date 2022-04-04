4 Types of Cancer personalities that you must know about

The moon rules this emotional sign, which relates to their maternal tendencies and nostalgic nature. Cancers are blessed with a deep sentimental strength and a knack for establishing conditions where feelings may come to the surface and vulnerability can rule supreme. Some Cancers are prone to becoming withdrawn, protective, or sensitive. However, that is not where the personality of this sign begins and stops. Cancers, like any other Zodiac sign, are more than what they appear to be.

Read on about these 4 different types of Cancer personalities to know more.

1. The caregiver

Just as crabs immerse themselves in the ever-changing tides of the ocean's waves, these Cancerians frequently immerse themselves in the ever-changing moods of everyone around them. They're acutely sensitive to other people's feelings and excel at making others feel nurtured and protected. They value comfort and emotional safety, so they will only open up to someone if they believe they will receive the same level of energetic protection in return.

2. The lone wolf

Cancers are known to devote the majority of their free time and resources to make their living area feel unique, personal, and, most importantly, safe. It can be difficult to persuade them to leave their comfort zone but don't believe for a second that having a solitary lone wolf friend means you'll never see them in fact, homebody-type Cancers make excellent hosts.

3. The moody

These cancers are notorious for their moodiness due to the complexities of their emotions, which can swiftly shift from exceedingly happy to terribly unhappy. When a Cancer is agitated or uncomfortable, they will hide within their shells. This type of Cancer prefers to experience life from the safety of their protective shell, getting close to them requires patiently demonstrating that you would not criticize or abandon them if they show their genuine selves.

4. The emotionally intelligent

Cancers of this type are very emotionally intelligent, and they expect others to reach their level. This can be intimidating, especially if you aren't quite there yet, but they will inspire you to begin regulating your emotions in an honest and healthy manner. They will not accept excuses because they want to watch their loved ones experience life in an emotionally realistic way.

We hope that now that you're aware of the various personality kinds of Cancerians, you'll find it easier to approach these crabs.

