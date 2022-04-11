4 Types of Leo personalities you need to know about

The lion represents Leo, and these fiery fire signs are the rulers and queens of the cosmic jungle. They are overjoyed to accept their royal status. These lions are natural leaders who appreciate building artistically and creatively inspired friendships and romances. However, just because we share a zodiac sign with someone doesn't indicate we'll have a lot in common. In fact, some of the zodiac's lions believe that their counter-Leo mates could be from completely different sides of the cosmic jungle. Of course, everyone's zodiacal makeup is unique, and personal planetary placements will differ depending on the year, day, and even hour of birth.

Here are 4 types of Leo personalities that you need to know about.

1. Choosy protector

This type of Leo fiercely defends what they believe to be right. These Leos are not primarily motivated by impulse. Sure, they're motivated by enthusiasm, but they don't go out of their way for just anyone. The Protector will always fight for their loved ones, but they will consider their choices before siding with someone they don't know well. These Leos are extremely devoted, and those who share their values are likely to be rewarded.

2. Natural attention grabbers

As the only sign ruled by the sun, all Leos enjoy being the centre of attention – but no one draws a crowd quite like this type of Leo. These naturally attractive and captivating people can't help but catch people's attention because they are perhaps bestowed with the strongest dose of the sun's astrological warmth. Of course, this can occasionally cause them to become overly fascinated with their own reflection, so it's critical for these lions to remain modest.

3. Creatively expressive

Leos are dominated only by the sun, which enhances their inherent need to express themselves via creativity. All Leos are motivated by their passion and have a natural urge to give form to their self-expression, making them exceptional artists who devote their lives to their hobbies. However, these Leos may do it in a more physical or visible fashion, such as through visual art, music, or performance.

4. The performer

It's as if these Leos travel with their own personal spotlight: they seem to brighten and warm up each room they enter, even if they may blind anyone who gets too close. These people should be credited with turning Leo into the zodiac's entertainer. They always have a fresh story to tell, with carefully timed pauses for laughter, gasps, and even the occasional applause.

Leo is the Zodiac's bold A-lister, both relatable and unreachable in their theatrical, energetic persona. They'll be one of the best pals you'll ever have if you can keep up with them. But be prepared to hear them howl if you rub them the wrong way.

